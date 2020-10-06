Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.95. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $50.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($2.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.54) by ($0.41). Trinseo had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $569.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trinseo will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trinseo news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,890,000 after purchasing an additional 184,599 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,007,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after purchasing an additional 133,611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 518,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 184,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

