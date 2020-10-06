Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.