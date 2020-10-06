Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate (NASDAQ:LSPD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $32.32 on Tuesday. Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Company Profile

There is no company description available for Lightspeed POS Inc

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS Inc. Subordinate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Raymond James Upgrades Life Storage to “Outperform”
Raymond James Upgrades Life Storage to “Outperform”
Syneos Health Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho
Syneos Health Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets
Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Kura Sushi USA
Daiwa Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Kura Sushi USA
SeaWorld Entertainment Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group
SeaWorld Entertainment Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group
Northrop Grumman Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada
Northrop Grumman Raised to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report