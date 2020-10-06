Investec Upgrades Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to “Buy”

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

NYSE:RIO opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto has a 1 year low of $35.35 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

