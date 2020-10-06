Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at HC Wainwright

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

Shares of MGEN stock opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Miragen Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $43.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.54% and a negative net margin of 1,393.50%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Miragen Therapeutics will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 56.1% in the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 25,104 shares during the last quarter. 19.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Miragen Therapeutics

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

