Raymond James Lowers Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) to Market Perform

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on IBTX. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $153.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.77 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,809,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,372,000 after purchasing an additional 594,548 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 472.2% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 687,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 567,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 543,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $12,524,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 110.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 242,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

