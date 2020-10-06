AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Cut to “Neutral” at B. Riley Securities

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.60 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.90 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

AXTI stock opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. AXT has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.56 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AXT will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,514,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,970 shares of company stock worth $440,657 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 34.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of AXT by 29.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AXT by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of AXT during the second quarter worth about $77,000. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

