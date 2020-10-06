Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.25.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $159.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.03. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Equifax by 14.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 151,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 19,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Equifax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Equifax by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

