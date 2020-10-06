Raymond James Downgrades CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Market Perform

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CUBE has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BofA Securities raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.18.

CUBE stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.32. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 3,943.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

