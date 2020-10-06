Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,300 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 134,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,306,000 after buying an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 720.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 816,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,393,000 after acquiring an additional 716,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $88.52 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $109.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $2,458,212.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,104,341.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

