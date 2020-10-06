Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 68,500 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 370.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $4,922,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $4,142,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 218.8% during the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 356,921 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 244,961 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 13.4% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,713,679 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,885,000 after purchasing an additional 202,411 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 140.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 344,832 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $537.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.57. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 95.25% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $16.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

