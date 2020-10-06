MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Thomas Bull Sells 508 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MDB stock opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.81 and a 12 month high of $258.05. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

