Cedric Pech Sells 597 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $138,641.31. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $454,506.50.

MDB opened at $238.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $258.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.36 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDB. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MongoDB from $226.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. FBN Securities began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 42.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 4.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 201.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 43,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

