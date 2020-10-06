Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.40.

EXR stock opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $117.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.23.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $258,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,518.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $266,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,573,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887 over the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

