Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Raised to “Outperform” at William Blair

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

BECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.23.

BECN opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $36.78.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 25.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

