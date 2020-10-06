Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Buy at BofA Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was upgraded by research analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $68.00 target price on the bank’s stock. BofA Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.83% from the stock’s previous close.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.0% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,492,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,464,014,000 after purchasing an additional 339,890 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 28.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,024,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $995,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380,755 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,401,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,668,000 after purchasing an additional 680,347 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,158,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,115,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,673 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

