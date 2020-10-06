Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Raised to “Neutral” at BofA Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC initiated coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.40.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $59.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.66. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.68. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 16,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,800,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,293,000 after buying an additional 2,408,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 27,566 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $2,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $376,230,000 after buying an additional 275,950 shares during the period. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

