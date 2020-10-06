Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $183.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $155.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.12. Advance Auto Parts has a 1 year low of $71.33 and a 1 year high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

