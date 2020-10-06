MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MAXIMUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

MAXIMUS stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. MAXIMUS has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. MAXIMUS had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MAXIMUS will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAXIMUS news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $427,288.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,445 shares of company stock worth $4,927,372. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 31,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 7.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MAXIMUS by 13.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

