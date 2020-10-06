Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of LSBK stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $12.10. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lake Shore Bancorp (NASDAQ:LSBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Lake Shore Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $5.65 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lake Shore Bancorp stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lake Shore Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Lake Shore Bancorp Company Profile

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

