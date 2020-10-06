TheStreet Lowers Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to C+

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $23.20 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $87,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,181 shares in the company, valued at $2,405,486.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,003,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,059,000 after purchasing an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

