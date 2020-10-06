Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $64.69 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $82.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,788,089.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $47,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

