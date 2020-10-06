Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Howard Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

HHC opened at $60.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $129.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Howard Hughes will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Peter F. Riley sold 14,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $856,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

