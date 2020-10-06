TheStreet Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to “C-“

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Securities started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FS KKR Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE:FSK opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.61. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.50.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 100.00%. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $827,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $299,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $18,008,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $286,000. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

