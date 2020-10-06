Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 15,700 ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.10% of ACM Research as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 30.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ACM Research from $55.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital increased their target price on ACM Research from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ ACMR opened at $75.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 105.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. ACM Research Inc has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $113.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 11.82%. Equities analysts predict that ACM Research Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,806 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $780,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Feng sold 15,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,441 in the last 90 days. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR).

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.