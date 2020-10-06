Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,266 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Douglas Dynamics worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLOW. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,593,495 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,084,000 after purchasing an additional 462,849 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics in the second quarter worth approximately $6,732,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 120.1% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,105,000 after buying an additional 172,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 461.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a market cap of $793.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $120.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.27 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.83% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

