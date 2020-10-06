Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 12,100 Shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 512,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.48% of Venator Materials worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Venator Materials by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 182.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 70,561 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 238.8% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 56,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Venator Materials by 9,195.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 44,047 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Venator Materials alerts:

VNTR opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.53 million. Venator Materials had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNTR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.35 price objective on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $1.40 to $1.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.43.

Venator Materials Profile

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.