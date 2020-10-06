Sei Investments Co. Purchases 7,787 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,787 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 210.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken acquired 3,500 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

LBAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $529.91 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

