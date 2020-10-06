Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 17,055 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 119.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,055 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GH. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Guardant Health by 4.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Guardant Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.20 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.66. Guardant Health Inc has a one year low of $55.90 and a one year high of $113.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.14.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $519,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,712.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 218,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $22,707,455.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,317,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,750,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 527,397 shares of company stock worth $53,384,139. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.