Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Towle & Co. bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $13,450,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 170,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 28.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 132,271 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the second quarter worth $1,255,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of AdvanSix by 10.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 844,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 81,334 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASIX. TheStreet cut AdvanSix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. AdvanSix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

AdvanSix stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. AdvanSix Inc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $391.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.94.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.40 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

