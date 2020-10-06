Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,364 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 143.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Insulet by 869.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 168.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Insulet by 141.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PODD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.54, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,327 shares of company stock worth $4,890,896. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $235.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.23. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $226.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

