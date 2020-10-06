Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMG. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,645.7% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 521,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 491,436 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,874 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,354,000 after acquiring an additional 353,615 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,776,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,061,000 after acquiring an additional 309,345 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 646,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,209,000 after acquiring an additional 292,493 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1,069.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 220,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,996,000 after acquiring an additional 201,293 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, with a total value of $71,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,687,089.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $471.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

