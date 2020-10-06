Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 46.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,446,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after purchasing an additional 460,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 207.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after purchasing an additional 424,978 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,423,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 58.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 176,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,509,000 after purchasing an additional 57,668 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

INDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

In related news, Director Daniel F. Obrien sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $135,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,367.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $49.25 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.