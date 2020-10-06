Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Uranium Energy worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 290.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 118.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30,120 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.29.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

