Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Rosetta Stone worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

