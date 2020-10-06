Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Rosetta Stone worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

Shares of NYSE:RST opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $735.08 million, a P/E ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rosetta Stone Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST)

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Uranium Energy Corp.
Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in Uranium Energy Corp.
Rosetta Stone Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE
Rosetta Stone Inc. Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Southern Co
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Southern Co
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Retrophin Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Retrophin Inc
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,288 Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co.
Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,288 Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co.
Virtusa Co. Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.
Virtusa Co. Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report