State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159,534 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southern were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 562.0% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 454.4% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

