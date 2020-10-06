Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $8.23 Million Position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.79% of Retrophin worth $8,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Retrophin by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Retrophin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. AJO LP increased its position in Retrophin by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 14,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retrophin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of RTRX opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. Retrophin Inc has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.74.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 36.38% and a negative net margin of 49.13%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,473 shares in the company, valued at $417,773.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,801 shares of company stock worth $400,865. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTRX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.38.

Retrophin Profile

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.