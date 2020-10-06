Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 59,288 Shares of Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Pilgrim's Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,288 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Pilgrim's Pride worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pilgrim's Pride in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pilgrim's Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPC. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim's Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pilgrim's Pride from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered Pilgrim's Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Pilgrim's Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Pilgrim's Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.13). Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim's Pride Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pilgrim's Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; mini breast fillets; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

