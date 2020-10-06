Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Virtusa were worth $8,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 753.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,444,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,010,000 after buying an additional 1,274,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Virtusa by 452.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 505,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtusa by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,978 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,316,000 after purchasing an additional 123,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRTU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Wedbush downgraded Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Virtusa in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $301.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.