Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Kadant by 237.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter worth $21,347,000. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $112.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $127.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, Director John M. Albertine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $364,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,112.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $121,499.07. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $664,090. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Kadant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

