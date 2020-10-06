State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Stock Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 11,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $114.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.58.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

