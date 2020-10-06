Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $353,000 Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,486.02 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,010.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,537.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,413.83.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

