Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.51% of Revance Therapeutics worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub cut Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $867,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $25.66 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a current ratio of 10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.16). Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 42,532.11% and a negative return on equity of 88.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics Inc will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

