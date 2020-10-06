Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $318,000 Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Southern were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Southern by 69.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Southern by 1,658.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,964,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,652,000 after buying an additional 2,795,556 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $33,369,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $57.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.25. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In other Southern news, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares in the company, valued at $41,859.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,959,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $957,100 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

