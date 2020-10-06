Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) to post $3.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.02 billion and the lowest is $3.63 billion. Tenneco reported sales of $4.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $14.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.05 billion to $17.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered Tenneco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of TEN stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tenneco has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $16.29.

In other news, EVP Scott Usitalo purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,932 shares in the company, valued at $523,076.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in Tenneco by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 9,136,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 3,485,215 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,152,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after acquiring an additional 986,369 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 458,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

