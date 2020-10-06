Analysts Set Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Unilever by 128.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,266,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,336 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 80.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,596,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,857,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 529,422 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $22,816,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 698,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 411,747 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock opened at $61.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.47. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4694 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.