Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vonovia SE (ETR:VNA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €61.08 ($71.86).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Shares of VNA stock opened at €59.30 ($69.76) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 12-month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €59.18 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.29.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.