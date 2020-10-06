New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for New Age Beverages’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). New Age Beverages reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that New Age Beverages will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Age Beverages.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.87 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NBEV. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 6.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 7.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 86,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of New Age Beverages stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.86. New Age Beverages has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

