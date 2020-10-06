Square (SQ) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Square (NYSE: SQ):

  • 10/5/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at 140166 from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
  • 10/5/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 9/29/2020 – Square had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/29/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/28/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/28/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 9/24/2020 – Square was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.
  • 9/22/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/26/2020 – Square is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/20/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $140.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/17/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $156.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/7/2020 – Square had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $153.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Square stock opened at $180.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.81 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $181.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 3,880 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.03, for a total value of $593,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,627,729.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 4,028 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $539,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,601,535.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 479,905 shares of company stock worth $72,283,828. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Square during the second quarter worth about $9,078,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $298,358,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Square by 44.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,942,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,520,028 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Square by 31.0% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,326,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,998,000 after buying an additional 1,022,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Square by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,788,000 after buying an additional 304,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Square – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Square – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF
$0.69 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc This Quarter
$0.69 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc This Quarter
Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share
Analysts Expect Wintrust Financial Corp Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties
State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Holdings in Healthpeak Properties
EnPro Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC
EnPro Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report