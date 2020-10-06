Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,130,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 77.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $120.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.03. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a one year low of $61.25 and a one year high of $128.32.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

