$0.69 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.17. Texas Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $1.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $280.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $35.58 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, CEO Larry L. Helm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after acquiring an additional 296,514 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.